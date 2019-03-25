Number Of Terrorist Attacks Decreases Globally

The number of terror victims has decreased globally, from more than 27,000 in 2016 to more than 13,000 in 2018, and as Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, the number of global terror attacks decreased during the same time from more than 24,000 to more than 15,000, according to data from the 2018 Global Attack Index by security analyst IHS Markit.

Less people fell victim to terrorists in countries like Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia, but still the number of terrorist victims remained at a high level, with thousands of victims per country and year in some cases.

The terror group that claimed the most lives in 2018 was the Islamic State, even though less people lost their lives in IS attacks compared to 2017.

Afghanistan was the country most heavily affected in 2018 in terms of loss of life, followed by Syria and Iraq. Egypt is an outlier in the statistic, with the lives of 700 people claimed by terror in 2017, including the more than 300 people killed in an attack on a Sufi mosque on the Sinai peninsula in November.