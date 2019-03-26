Only 7% Of Britons Support May's Handling Of Brexit

Now that Parliament has (at least temporarily) seized control of the Brexit process from Prime Minister Theresa May's government (prompting the PM to offer Brexiteers her head on a silver platter in exchange for their support for the withdrawal agreement she negotiated with the EU), MPs, including 30 rebel tories and three junior ministers in May's own cabinet, have finally signaled that they have had enough with the government's dysfunctional management of the Brexit process.

And as it turns out, public opinion is overwhelmingly on their side. According to a poll of more than 2,600 British adults conducted by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), the only issue that remainers and leavers can agree on regarding the whole Brexit process is that May's government has seriously botched the whole affair. Only 7% of responders said they believed the UK government had handled Brexit well, according to the Guardian.

In fact, NatCen noted when it published the results of its polling that researchers were surprised by how those who voted leave had become just as critical of the Brexit process and outcome as remainers.

A comparison with results from a similar poll carried out in 2017 showed a dramatic decline in confidence. Back then, 29% of respondents had a positive view on the government's handling of the talks.

What's more, research also found that both leavers and remainers disapproved of May's withdrawal deal by similar margins - 66% and 64% respectively, up from 20% and 56% in 2017.

All of these factors have contributed to a shift in public opinion in favor of remain. But the number of people who would actually change their vote is much smaller than many suspect. To wit, NatCen determined that more than half of the people who didn't vote in the 2016 referendum would support remaining if a second vote were held today. These numbers have shifted markedly since the immediate aftermath of the election.

In any case, the data should be food for thought for Brexiteers like Jacob Rees-Mogg, Iain Duncan and Boris Johnson who are leaning toward siding with Theresa May and backing her deal (presumably in exchange for her promising to resign).