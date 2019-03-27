MSNBC Scrambles With 2020 Pivot As Post-Mueller Ratings Collapse

Over the last two years MSNBC has made a mint peddling the Trump-Russia conspiracy, which explains why the network's $10 million per year host, Rachel 'cash cow' Maddow, fought back tears last Friday upon learning that the President of the United States isn't a traitor.

Earlier on Friday, Attorney General William Barr submitted a four-page summary of findings from special counsel Robert Mueller's nearly two-year investigation into Russian collusion and obstruction, which unequivocally concluded that President Trump did not collude with Russia.

McCarthyism 2.0 ends with a whimper after:



-40 agents

-2,800 subpoenas

-500 search warrants

-500 witnesses

-230 communication records



... found zero evidence of "collusion" and AG says the "report identifies no actions that in our judgement constitutes obstructive conduct." — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 24, 2019

As the Daily Beast notes - Trump's vindication has been really bad for business at MSNBC