Adam Schiff Furious After GOP Calls For His Immediate Resignation In "Explosive" Hearing

Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who made Donald Trump's now debunked Russiagate "witch hunt" his one mission in life, furiously pushed back as all nine Committee Republicans demanded his resignation, defending his past comments by lighting into the president and his family and campaign over its contacts with Russia.

Calls from Republicans and president Trump for the Russiagate-obsessed Schiff to resign as head of the House Intelligence Committee have been loud in the days following the release of the four-page Mueller report summary. And on Thursday, the call was made right to the Congressman’s face in what Mediate described was an "explosive" clash, and The Hill dubbed a "striking display."

At the start of the House intel hearing on Thursday morning, Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) called for Schiff to step down — a call which he said was supported by all nine Republican members of the committee.

“Your actions, both past, and present are incompatible with your duty of the chairman of this committee — which alone, in the House of Representatives — has the obligation and authority to provide effective oversight of the U.S. Intelligence community,” Conaway said. “As such we have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee. Mr. Chairman, this letter is signed by all nine members of the Republican side of the committee, and I ask unanimous consent that it be entered into the record at today’s hearing.”

All 9 Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee demand Democrat Chairman Adam Schiff resign: "we have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation" pic.twitter.com/n1oHOn40Dn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 28, 2019

A visibly angry Schiff responded immediately after, at which point the "clash exploded" as the Russiagate-obssessed Democrat aggressively pushed back defending his past comments by lighting into the president and his family and campaign over its contacts with Russia.

"My colleagues may think it is OK the president's son was offered dirt as part of an effort to help Trump," Schiff said in his statement.

"You might think it is OK. I don’t," Schiff added, his voice rising as he went on.

.@RepAdamSchiff ticks off all the public evidence of collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign.#ReleaseTheFullMuellerReport pic.twitter.com/bE2F25C2Mf — Brett Edkins (@Brettkins) March 28, 2019



In their letter, Republicans implied that Schiff was involved in or aware of leaks of committee information that fueled speculation about collusion as the Daily Caller reported.

“Your repeated public statements, which implied knowledge of classified facts supporting the collusion allegations, occurred at the same time anonymous leaks of alleged intelligence and law enforcement information were appearing in the media,” the letter reads. “These leaks, often sources to current or former Administration or intelligence officials, appeared to support the collusion allegations and were purported to be related to ongoing investigations of President Trump and his associates.”

The letter also notes that committee Republicans also found no evidence of collusion involving the campaign. They released a report April 27, 2018, that laid out the results of the investigation, however, Schiff has vowed to resume the investigation, with a focus on Trump’s financial dealings and whether Trump associates have worked under the influence of Russia.

“Despite these findings, you continue to proclaim in the media that there is ‘significant evidence of collusion,'” reads the letter.

And while Schiff, or as Donald Trump Jr calls him "FullOfSchiff" may plan to keep kicking a dead horse for a long time, the social media response was quick and was largely split along party lines:

#Breaking @ConawayTX11 introduced a letter signed by all the Republicans of the House Intel Committee calling on @AdamSchiff to resign...what do you think? — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) March 28, 2019

WATCH: GOP House Intel members call on #RussiaHoax truther Adam Schiff to resign as Chairman of the House Intel Committee for knowingly and repeatedly lying to the American people about collusion. He has been exposed as the fraud he truly is! #FullOfSchiff pic.twitter.com/E9nPOj68XL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2019

If Adam Schiff does not resign from this intel committee post, there is no level of incompetence and cynicism that could ever warrant resignation from it https://t.co/bkjePWKikj — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 28, 2019

.@RepAdamSchiff-Thank you for speaking out for the American people. Thank you for reminding Republicans on your Committee that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, and that there’s indisputable evidence backing that up. Well done, Chairman. You’re a patriot. We got your back. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 28, 2019

Oh Dear Beelzebub the GOP is trying to get Adam Schiff to resign because he says Russia exists. https://t.co/6gJzxP0Hvr — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) March 28, 2019

House Republicans on intel committee during hearing on Russian influence operations attack @RepAdamSchiff and call for him to be removed as chairman, claiming he is biased. FLASHBACK: the previous GOP chair was @DevinNunes, who acted as Trump's poodle. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 28, 2019

The full letter from the committee Republicans is below: