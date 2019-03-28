Trump Warns "World Markets Are Fragile," Demands OPEC "Increase Flow Of Oil"

After topping $60 a barrel - the highest since Nov 2018 - oil prices slid Thursday morning after President Trump tweeted his latest plea for OPEC to increase oil production, saying that "oil markets are fragile...and the price of oil is getting too high. Thank you!"

WTI fell to its lows of the session after the tweet:

But will OPEC respond to Trump's polite demands?...

Very important that OPEC increase the flow of Oil. World Markets are fragile, price of Oil getting too high. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

...As one twitter wit pointed out.

Last time he said please, and this time he says thank you.

Why is Trump so polite when it comes to OPEC? pic.twitter.com/NpyrZTQZED — Ed van der Walt 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@EdVanDerWalt) March 28, 2019

Of course, this isn't the first (or even, the second, or third...) time that Trump has tried to dictate OPEC's production agreements via Tweet. Every time he does it, there's a favorable (for Trump) reaction in the crude complex, so, like a lab rat who gets rewarded with a food pellet every time it presses a button, Trump will presumably keep tweeting until it stops working.

But given the stunning rise in US shale production, OPEC's ability to set global oil prices has been greatly diminished, a fact that has not been lost on the Saudis, who have proposed a new formal alliance that would incorporate a group of producers led by Russia. The expanded group, informally referred to as OPEC+, has attended OPEC's recent meetings, and was part of December's accord to reset the bloc's production cuts. Since then, OPEC's overall compliance has hit 106% as Saudi Arabia has overshot with its cuts, compensating for the majority of the bloc's members, who have not yet fully complied, per BBG.