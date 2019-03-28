Mueller Report Over 300 Pages, Stoking Questions Over 4-Page Summary

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report is over 300 pages long, according to the Justice Department, causing many on the left to question Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary of "principal conclusions" - which states that President Trump did not collude with Russia during the 2016 US election.

The length of the report has caused many on the left to question whether a four-page summary can accurately capture Mueller's findings, however we suspect that if the AG had misrepresented anything in the report - or lied by omission, the special counsel's office would have said something by now.

Because the Starr report was 445 pages and lasted twice as long. If Mueller’s report exceeds 445 pages, it would be the longest Special Counsel report in history to examine a President’s conduct. — Emily A. (@emzorbit) March 28, 2019

In January, Mueller's office took the rare step of publicly rebuking BuzzFeed News over a report that said President Trump had directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about his role in negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

That said, the left is convinced something is afoot.

Democrats, who like all other lawmakers have not seen the report, have all but accused Mr. Barr of covering up damaging information it contains. They have specifically focused on an apparent difference between the views of Mr. Barr and Mr. Mueller on whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice. Democrats have demanded that the attorney general make the full report and evidence public. The new ballpark page length came about a week after a senior Justice Department official told reporters that the report was “comprehensive.” -NYT

After speaking with Barr on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that the Mueller report was "very substantial," while Fox host Andrew Napolitano incorrectly suggested several times on Wednesday that the report was 700 pages.

Fox's @Judgenap says twice that the Mueller report is 700 pages. https://t.co/BIwWeP8isg — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 27, 2019

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec confirmed on Thursday that Barr told Nadler on their Wednesday call that the report was over 300 pages long - shorter than both the 445 page Starr report on President Bill Clinton and the 567 page 9/11 commission report on the circumstances and fallout of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Even the Justice Department inspector general seems to have outwritten Mr. Mueller of late. Michael E. Horowitz released a scathing 500-page report last summer on the F.B.I.’s handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state that preoccupied Congress for weeks. Mr. Horowitz’s report on Mrs. Clinton’s emails was 568 pages. -NYT