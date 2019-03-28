In addition to virtually every Democrat, not to mention Russiagater, there is one more party that is urging the publication of the full 300+ page Mueller report: Russia itself.

On Thursday, Russia called on the U.S. to publish in full Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying this was the best way to clear up allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington, D.C. on March 27, 2019; source: Bloomberg

“I’d like to read the entire report,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Ekho Moskvy radio on Thursday. “Let them publish it in full and at least we’ll find out what it’s based on.”

Russia Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova

As Bloomberg notes, President Trump scored the biggest political triumph of his presidency on Sunday after publication of a summary of Mueller’s report showed the 22-month investigation found no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election (it was followed by icing on the cake when one day later, his nemesis, "creepy porn lawyer" Michael Avenatti was arrested for extorting Nike).

Separately US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia was behind a hacking campaign aimed at damaging Democratic Party contender Hillary Clinton and boosting Trump’s chances of victory. Even though the Kremlin continues to deny this, it remains unclear to this day why it matters if Russia or someone else was behind a leak that revealed all the dirty laundry of the DNC headed into the 2016 election, which ultimately revealed collusion against Bernie Sanders across the established Democratic apparatus and led to the resignation of former-DNC head Debbie Wasserman-Shultz.

Russian officials, who repeatedly poured scorn on allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign, were delighted by the outcome of the Mueller investigation, even as some said it would do little to ease pressure in Washington on the president over his desire to improve relations.

End of the Russiagate withchunt notwithstanding, relations between the US and Russia have continued to deteriorate in recent months, with the latest geopolitical hotspot Venezuela, now the source of consternation over which superpower will end up backing the ruling regime of the socialist country with the world's biggest oil reserves.