Biden Accuser Speaks: 'Not The First Time Acting Inappropriately With Women'; Dick Durbin Defends

The former Nevada state assemblywoman who accused Joe Biden of creepy behavior in 2014 said on Sunday that she wants the former VP and possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender to "acknowledge that it was wrong."

Eva Longoria (left), Joe Biden, Lucy Flores

Lucy Flores claimed in a Friday Op-Ed in The Cut that Biden crept up behind her at a 2014 political event, grabbed her shoulders, 'inhaled' her hair, and then planted a "big slow kiss" on the back of her head.

On Sunday, Flores recounted the incident on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper, stating that amid the chaos and energy of the event, Biden "very unexpectedly and out of nowhere," Biden "put his hands on my shoulders, get up very close to me from behind, lean in, smell my hair, and then plant a slow kiss on the top of my head."

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores alleges Joe Biden kissed the back of her head in 2014 at a campaign rally: “It was shocking because you don’t expect that kind of intimate behavior, you don’t expect that kind of intimacy from someone so powerful.” https://t.co/mgUK3jZBfF pic.twitter.com/1wXq8XMSOv — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 31, 2019

Biden responded to the allegations at 3AM on Sunday through communications director Bill Russo, saying in a statement: "In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately."

Apparently Biden hasn't seen footage of himself gently caressing children's faces or trying to kiss them in front of their parents, or groping women from behind.

Flores responded to Biden's statement, saying that Biden's 'intentions' don't matter in comparison to the "women on the receiving end of that behavior," adding "this isn't the first time, and it wasn't the only incident where he was acting inappropriately with women." She also noted the many documented photos and videos of Biden creeping on people.

Lucy Flores: “Part of the reason why I decided to finally say something is because those behaviors were not being taken very seriously. … I just can’t imagine that there was never a situation where someone said to him, ‘Mr. Vice President, you probably should stop doing that’” pic.twitter.com/6Vt5m5DHrE — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 31, 2019

When asked what she was looking for from Biden, Flores said "Of course I want him to change his behavior. And I want him to acknowledge that it was wrong. And I want this to be a bigger discussion about how there is no accountability structure within our political space. ... We are not protected in politics."

Lucy Flores: “Of course I want him to change his behavior. And I want him to acknowledge that it was wrong. And I want this to be a bigger discussion about how there is no accountability structure within our political space. ... We are not protected in politics” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WgrPz6iPzk — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 31, 2019

Durbin Defends

When asked by MSNBC's Chuck Todd about the allegations, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said he "knows nothing" about them, but that "Certainly one allegation is not disqualifying, but it should be taken seriously."

WATCH: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) says he "knows nothing" about allegations over former VP Joe Biden's behavior. #MTP #IfItsSunday@SenatorDurbin: "Certainly one allegation is not disqualifying, but it should be taken seriously." pic.twitter.com/38mOTcdtdM — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 31, 2019

Biden's odds of winning the 2020 election, meanwhile, have plummeted below Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris according to PredictIt.