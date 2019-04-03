Tories Declare 'Civil War' As May Prepares For Opposition Talks

After walking out of a previous round of cross-party talks, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has again agreed to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May after the PM said during a speech on Tuesday that she had no choice but to seek a deal with the opposition, effectively ensuring that Labour wouldn't escape blame should Brexit go off the rails.

Unsurprisingly, Brexiteers and the DUP have interpreted May's decision as a declaration of war, and are already screeching about her unforgivable betrayal. Offering one of the most colorful Brexit-related comments we've seen, an anonymous Tory MP compared May to Voldemort, the evil wizard who murdered Harry Potter's parents in the popular children's series, while speaking with a reporter from the national radio show TalkRadio.

Tory source on PM pivoting to Labour: “It’s getting like the bit in Harry Potter where Voldermort’s soul breaks apart. She is now tearing apart the soul of the party. She has split the soul into a Labour horcrux.” — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) April 3, 2019

The flogging from backbenchers continued during Wednesday's PMQs, but others defended her decision. Tory MP Oliver Letwin, the mastermind of the two failed indicative votes, said Corbyn was somebody May could "work with", in a clear rebuke to the Brexiteers who have opposed May's deal at every turn.

During a speech last night, May acknowledged what the public has long suspected: That winning the support of the DUP and ERG has proved impossible, and that her only option is to seek a deal with the opposition. If May can't hash out a deal with Labour, she said she would accept any Brexit plan that curried the strongest majority in an indicative parliamentary vote (though, the two indicative votes held so far have failed to produce any alternatives with a clear majority of support). The EU has reportedly indicated that it would be open to such a deal, and that it might also be amenable to a longer Brexit delay with "strict conditions" like participating in the EU Parliamentary elections.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told Parliament on Wednesday that May doesn't intend to ask for a long extension (though he did leave open the possibility). Barclay added that he thinks a customs union is "highly undesirable". The DUP, meanwhile, has accused May of "subcontracting" Brexit to Labour.

Speculation is swirling about what a May-Corbyn accord might look like. Most suspect that it will include continued membership in the customs union (a violation of one of May's "red lines", though she likely won't compromise on free movement of people).

Already, another junior government minister has resigned in protest over talks with the opposition. Nigel Adams, minister for Wales and assistant government whip, said these talks were a "grave error."

Following yesterday’s cabinet, this morning I’ve been to Downing Street & resigned my position as UK Govt Minister for Wales & Govt Whip. I’m grateful to the PM for the opportunity to serve as a Minister since 2017 & will continue to serve my constituents from the backbenches. pic.twitter.com/W15xS4cOBP — Nigel Adams MP (@nadams) April 3, 2019

Though the pound has rallied on a sense of renewed optimism - after all, if nothing else, it appears May has at least finally decided to stop banging her head against a wall by trying to rally support for the withdrawal agreement - analysts from Rabobank said the cross-party talks could cause both the Tories and Labour to implode.

May has now saying that she can’t get Brexit through with Tory votes, so she thinks she can do it with Labour backing. How are the Tories going to react to that?! It almost guarantees that the party implodes. Jeremy Corbyn, who faces the same threat in his own party, has already responded by saying: ”Labour has put forward our proposals to ensure there is a customs union with the EU, access to vital markets and protections of our standards of consumer, environmental and workers’ rights. And we’ll ensure that those are on the table. We’re also very clear that there has to be an absolute guarantee that the Good Friday Agreement is maintained for peace in Northern Ireland.” That means the softest of Brexits, because it requires staying in the Customs Union and the Single Market, which is the EEA/Norway option which has already been rejected twice. Or might the compromise be to offer a second referendum? And will the EU really be willing to sign a deal with the UK that is contingent on that outcome later? Is it really any wonder the EU’s Barnier is warning that No Deal looms and is more and more likely? GBP might be rallying, but dream on, dream on unless the EU-27 are happy to play along with this latest Brexit twist.

After being bombarded with questions about Corbyn's intentions and competence, as well as her willingness to accept 'no deal' over a 'bad deal', during PMQs, May said her initial talks with Corbyn would focus on areas "where we both agree."

She added that Wednesday's meeting with Corbyn will focus on looking at the areas that they both agree on. Though both Labour and Tory MPs will be focusing on whether the prospect of a second referendum was included in the discussions.

"I think we both want to deliver leaving the EU with a deal. I think we both want to protect jobs. I think we both want to ensure that we end free movement. I think we both recognize the importance of the Withdrawal Agreement," May told lawmakers.

That may or may not be true. But whatever happens, we should be hearing more soon enough. May is expected to meet with Corbyn at 2:30 pm London Time - or 10:30 am ET.