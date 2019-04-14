The Truth About Brexit In 135 Words

Confused about Brexit? Here is One River's Eric Peters summarizing everything you need to know in exactly 135 words:

* * *

“They’re all liars mate,” said my London cabbie. “May was a Remainer. How were we going to get a good deal when our negotiators don’t want to leave?” he asked.

I shrugged. “They’ll stall until they can say it’s not what people want no more -- happened in every country that ever wanted a referendum or held one,” he said.

“The EU paid to move a Land Rover factory from the Midlands to Slovakia where they earn 5 pound for every 25 we make – so our boys are out of work and the company makes more profit. How’s that right?,” he said.

“For every two pound we put into the EU, we get one back.”

So I asked if Brtiain held another referendum, which way it’d go? “We’re split in two mate, we’re absolutely shattered.”