House Dems Issue "Friendly Subpoena" To Multiple Banks, Probing "Different Form Of Trump-Russia Collusion"

Update : Eric Trump has issued a statement blasting the subpoeanas:

"This subpoena is an unprecedented abuse of power and simply the latest attempt by House Democrats to attack the President and our family for political gain. Instead of legislating, the committee is obsessed with harassing and undermining my father's administration, doing everything they can to distract from his incredible accomplishments. This incompetence is the exact reason why the American people have such disdain for politicians and why my father was elected President. Today's actions by the committee set a horrible precedent for all taxpayers."

* * *

With just three days until the full (redacted) Mueller Report is released, shattering his entire raison d'etre, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff refuses to give up on his search for Trump-Russia collusion.

Bloomberg reports that Congressional Democrats issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank AG and other banks to obtain long-sought documents related to whether foreign nations tried to influence U.S. politics, signaling an escalation of their probes into President Donald Trump’s finances and any dealings with Russians.

Schiff said in a statement the subpoenas issued included a "friendly subpoena to Deutsche Bank."

The Financial Services Committee chair, Maxine Waters, said in a statement:

"The potential use of the U.S. financial system for illicit purposes is a very serious concern. The Financial Services Committee is exploring these matters, including as they may involve the president and his associates, as thoroughly as possible."

Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Kerrie McHugh said Monday:

“Deutsche Bank is engaged in a productive dialogue with the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees. We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations in a manner consistent with our legal obligations. If you have questions concerning the investigative activities of the committees, we would refer you to the committees themselves.”

Deutsche Bank had been Trump’s go-to lender for decades, even as other commercial banks stopped doing business with him because of multiple bankruptcies.

Additionally, CNN reports that the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has subpoenaed Trump financial information from Mazars, an accounting firm that once prepared several years' worth of President Donald Trump's financial statements, according to a Monday memo to committee members from Chairman Elijah Cummings.

Cummings had said he intended to issue a "friendly subpoena" because Mazars USA had requested it from the committee before providing records.

Cummings is requesting financial information dating back 10 years after Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen accused Trump of inflating his net worth in an attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills football team.

In the memo, Cummings said the subpoena is also based on "corroborating documents" that "raise grave questions about whether the President has been accurate in his financial reporting."

While possible financial leverage wasn’t mentioned in Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings from his 22-month probe of Russian election interference, Schiff remains unable to face his own cognitive dissonance, frequently noting that billionaire real-estate-developer Trump was pursuing a Trump Tower (real estate) project in Moscow during the presidential campaign...