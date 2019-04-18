Trump Campaign: Time To Go After 'Liars' Who Started Witch Hunt

With the initial hyper-triggered shock of the moderately-redacted Mueller Report having washed across the cognitively dissonant liberal media and their zombified social media followers...

(for example: Former NYT's Jared Yates Sexton "All right. I just finished the Mueller Report. I'm going to combine the most shocking and important revelations in one thread. Long and short: there was collusion, there was obstruction, Donald Trump needs to be removed from office. Immediately... Trump and his cronies made a decision to put power and wealth above the country. They actively sought help in undermining our democratic process. They didn't report constant Russian contacts or offers to help. They're traitors. That's it. They're traitors.")

...President Trump's 2020 Campaign managed Brad Parscale has issued a statement that we are sure will upset a few more #StillNotMyPresident types:

APRIL 18 2019 - STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF FULL MUELLER REPORT "President Trump has been fully and completely exonerated yet again. Now the tables have turned, and it's time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever. There is simply no denying that 'spying did occur' on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, as Attorney General Barr himself noted in testimony before Congress. Barr went on to testify that there was a 'failure among a group of leaders there at the upper echelon [of the FBI]... [and] I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused.' Now that the collusion and obstruction conspiracy theories have been exposed for the pathetic hoaxes they always were, the Obama-era DOJ and FBI must answer for their misdeeds and the scam that they perpetrated against the American people. Justice will be served." - Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager

This follows President Trump's reaction: "I'm having a good day, too. It was called no collusion, no obstruction. There never was, by the way and there never will be."

President Trump addresses #MuellerReport release: "I'm having a good day, too. It was called no collusion, no obstruction. There never was, by the way and there never will be." https://t.co/SIGwpgIN24 pic.twitter.com/7DqFjICYmI — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 18, 2019

NO COLLUSION. NO OBSTRUCTION. pic.twitter.com/XqRw8wUZuX — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) April 18, 2019

The Trump transition team did not engage with the setup from Fusion GPS at Trump tower. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/1x7YkfatF3 — Denise McAllister (@McAllisterDen) April 18, 2019

I'm trudging through the collusion section of the Mueller report, and it's difficult to convey how unimpressed I am with it. For example, the Papadopoulos/Downer meeting, which we're told sparked the *ENTIRE* 2016 anti-Trump investigaiton, is barely a footnote. pic.twitter.com/QeVzKqDHZx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 18, 2019

Reminder when reading the Mueller Report: Everyone on the Special Counsel were Democrats and Hillary Clinton donors......

yet the left is refusing to accept the results of no collusion and no obstruction.



Let that sink in. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) April 18, 2019

Robert Mueller did not depose Hillary Clinton regarding her laundering campaign funds to hire a foreign agent to pay for Russian intelligence to defraud the FISA Court and spy on the Trump campaign.



Seems relevant! — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) April 18, 2019

Spring 2016: Mifsud and two Russian nationals apparently worked to get a meeting w Trump campaign and Russian govt with promise of HRC dirt/emails. He never informed the FBI of said contact. #muellerreport — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) April 18, 2019

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for the President, just claimed Joseph Mifsud was part of a counterintelligence operation run on George Papadopoulos. This ties with information that Mifsud may have worked as a Western intelligence asset — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2019

BREAKING: Mueller Report does not assert that Joseph Mifsud was a Russian agent pic.twitter.com/P4G3AYzk5B — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2019

Remember: Stefan Halper (CIA/MI6) paid me $3,000 to hear my thoughts on the energy business in Israel. A year later Mueller is charging me with FARA violations related to Israel. This must be investigated! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) April 18, 2019

