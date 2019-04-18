Trump Campaign: Time To Go After 'Liars' Who Started Witch Hunt

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/18/2019 - 13:08

With the initial hyper-triggered shock of the moderately-redacted Mueller Report having washed across the cognitively dissonant liberal media and their zombified social media followers...

(for example: Former NYT's Jared Yates Sexton "All right. I just finished the Mueller Report. I'm going to combine the most shocking and important revelations in one thread. Long and short: there was collusion, there was obstruction, Donald Trump needs to be removed from office. Immediately... Trump and his cronies made a decision to put power and wealth above the country. They actively sought help in undermining our democratic process. They didn't report constant Russian contacts or offers to help. They're traitors. That's it. They're traitors.")

...President Trump's 2020 Campaign managed Brad Parscale has issued a statement that we are sure will upset a few more #StillNotMyPresident types:

APRIL 18 2019 - STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF FULL MUELLER REPORT

"President Trump has been fully and completely exonerated yet again. Now the tables have turned, and it's time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever.

There is simply no denying that 'spying did occur' on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, as Attorney General Barr himself noted in testimony before Congress. Barr went on to testify that there was a 'failure among a group of leaders there at the upper echelon [of the FBI]... [and] I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused.'

Now that the collusion and obstruction conspiracy theories have been exposed for the pathetic hoaxes they always were, the Obama-era DOJ and FBI must answer for their misdeeds and the scam that they perpetrated against the American people.

Justice will be served."

- Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager

This follows President Trump's reaction: "I'm having a good day, too. It was called no collusion, no obstruction. There never was, by the way and there never will be."

And this...

Finally, do not forget:

And if you're still confused as to where it all started really:

Witch Hunt or not?

