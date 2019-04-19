House Dems Subpoena Unredacted Mueller Report And Underlying Evidence

As jubilant Republicans celebrate their vindication following the release of the 448-page redacted Mueller report, Democrats are pushing ahead with their crusade to find something, anything, they can use against Trump by subpoenaing the unredacted report and the underlying evidence from the investigation, the Washington Post reports.

The subpoenas were issued Friday morning by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

The decision comes after the committee voted to authorize Nadler to issue the subpoenas earlier this month.

Earlier, Trump slammed certain allegations about things he purportedly said or did that were included in the report as 'total bullshit.'

Nadler was singing a different tune in 1998 when the Clinton report was finished, however - advocating for redactions "as a matter of decency and protecting people's privacy rights."

Rep. Jerry Nadler wants to see the full Mueller report, exactly the opposite of what he said in 1998 when the Clinton report was finished 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Z62JPV9iu4 — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) April 2, 2019

Because some of the materials being subpoenaed involve grand jury materials, which can only be released with permission from a judge, and material being used in ongoing investigations, the Dems' subpoenas might spark a legal battle that ultimately be decided by the US Supreme Court. "The Constitution charges Congress with holding the president accountable for alleged official misconduct," has argued, adding that "Congress is entitled to all of the evidence."

The subpoenas will hopefully (for the Dems' sake) distract from the wholesale 180-degree-turn that Congressional leaders like Adam Schiff have made, pivoting from Trump's behavior was unquestionably illegal to simply raising questions about unethical behavior.

Adam Schiff on Mueller report: "Whether these acts are criminal or not, whether the obstruction of justice was criminal or not or whether these contacts were sufficiently illicit ... they are unquestionably dishonest, unethical, immoral and unpatriotic" https://t.co/IiXmNES8Vq pic.twitter.com/BwtudbBZul — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 18, 2019

And keep in mind: Despite the leadership's earlier insistence that there's no point in impeaching Trump so close to an election, once the full report is in their hands, 'all options' will be on the table.