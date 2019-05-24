Schiff Claims Trump 'Conspiring' With Barr; Says Investigating Russiagate Origins "Un-American" 

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says that President Trump and Attorney General William Barr are 'conspiring' to "weaponize law enforcement against their political enemies," calling the DOJ investigation into the origins of the Russia probe "un-American."

While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice,



Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies.



The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase.



This is un-American. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2019

Last month, Barr said that he was reviewing the "conduct" of the FBI during its original 2016 Trump-Russia investigation, telling Congress during testimony that while DOJ

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has a pending investigation into FISA abuse, Barr said "I am reviewing the conduct of the Russia investigation, and all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted in the summer of 2016."

And on Thursday, President Trump directed the US intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General's investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election," adding that Attorney General William Barr has been given "complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation."

Joining in Schiff is never-trump Republican David Frum, who writes in The Atlantic, "The declassification process will be selective, of course, in service to a predetermined narrative," adding "Trump will be acting as his own Julian Assange, releasing U.S. secrets to advance his agenda."

In short, Trump's enemies now want selective transparency.

Schiff was promptly called out:

Old enough to remember you reading off parts of the now-debunked dossier in an open congressional hearing https://t.co/apgyOrmJZS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 24, 2019

Powerful officials behind the phony narrative that Trump conspired w/ Russia were actually the ones to “weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies”, via a baseless probe & selective leaks. Schiff is projecting, & understandably panicking: https://t.co/JkoGe3goXC — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 24, 2019

It's un-American to produce government documents that reflect poorly on my political allies, and are likely to show that the conspiracy nonsense on which I've staked my career was a complete fraud. I'm Adam Schiff, and I approve this message https://t.co/W5g8fR4ONd — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 24, 2019