"You Might Be A British Right Wing Extremist If..."

The British Army has distributed a cheat sheet of "indicators & warnings" if one suspects that they (or a friend) might be a member of the "Extreme Right Wing" (XRW).

Describe themselves as "Patriots"

Add 'istan' to British place names

Describe multicultural towns as 'lost'

Have tattoos with overt and covert XRW iconography

Look at opponents as 'Traitors'

Use the term 'Islamofascism'

Discuss the creation of 'white only' communities

Become increasingly angry at perceived injustices or threats to so called 'National Identity'

Refer to individuals ready to challenge their XRW views as being 'indoctrinated'

Make generalisations about Muslims and Jews

Claim that immigration is the root of injustices against vulnerable people (e.g. old age pensioners, veterans)

Involve colleagues in closed social media groups

Refer to Political Correctness as some left wing or communist plot

Make inaccurate generalisations about 'the Left' or Government

Threaten violence when losing an argument, although claiming that XRW groups protest peacefully

Actively seek out impressionable individuals to indoctrinate or recruit

Use blatantly untruthful or incorrect references to immigrants, Judaism or Islam

Talk of an impending racial conflict or 'Race War'

Claim that it is acceptable to abuse Jews or Muslims as Judaism or Islam are not 'races'