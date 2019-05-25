How Times Change: 2014 Mainstream Media Demands Obama Fire Brennan, Fix Intel Agencies

They're starting to panic. The Deep State coup-tards are pointing fingers and crying foul, desperate to distract attention from President Trump's "un-American" efforts to uncover the reality behind the US intelligence agencies' "spying" on his campaign and efforts (which appear to go to the very top) to unseat a democratically-elected leader of the free world.

This morning, it was former CIA Director John Brennan's turn as he seemed upset at a cartoon that President Trump tweeted last night...

Young people everywhere: Please do not emulate Mr. Trump’s very immature behavior. Find others of honesty, integrity, & decency to be your role models. And always try to do what you know is the right thing, even when doing what is right is both unpopular & difficult. https://t.co/DptZcfk1Z1 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 24, 2019

Which got us thinking... Has the mainstream media always been so trustful and genuflective of the US intelligence agencies or was there a time (before Trump) that the press did their job and questioned the elites?

It turns out there was... in 2014.

In March of that year, Senator Dianne Feinstein lashed out at the CIA for spying (yes that word!!) on Congress on Senate Intel Committee:

“I have grave concerns that the CIA’s search may well have violated the separation of powers principles embodied in the United States Constitution,” she said. “I have asked for an apology and a recognition that this CIA search of computers used by its oversight committee was inappropriate. I have received neither.”

“The facts will come out,” Brennan told NBC News in March after Feinstein's comments “Let me assure you the CIA was in no way spying on [the committee] or the Senate,” he said.

But, as the truth hit, in July 2014, none other than The Washington Post printed a story lambasting the lies gushing forth from then CIA Director Brennan's and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

An apology and an internal review board might suffice if this were Brennan or intelligence leaders’ first offense, but the track record is far from spotless... ...And last year, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper lied under oath to Congress when he told Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and the Senate Intelligence Committee that the National Security Agency did not collect any kind of data on millions of Americans, a claim later disproved by documents leaked by former NSA employee Edward Snowden... ...Sadly, it’s unlikely that this latest incident will encourage Obama to finally induce some accountability in the intelligence community: White House press secretary Josh Earnest called the CIA’s illegal activities mere “misunderstandings.” But as Brennan said when he denied the allegations, “if I did something wrong…he is the one who can ask me to stay or to go.” It’s time for Obama to take that responsibility head-on and start to restore in U.S. intelligence agencies some semblance of responsibility to the Constitution and the public.

The Guardian echoed WaPo's storyline, demanding Obama "Fire Him" in a news column (not an op-ed)...

As reports emerged Thursday that an internal investigation by the Central Intelligence Agency’s inspector general found that the CIA “improperly” spied on US Senate staffers when researching the CIA’s dark history of torture, it was hard to conclude anything but the obvious: John Brennan blatantly lied to the American public. Again... ...Brennan also fed the public wildly inaccurate details about the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011, and despite condemning leaks of classified information from others, he has often leaks classified information himself to suit his own needs. This is not the type of guy who is going to resign because of some report he doesn’t like; this is the type of spy who apologizes even though he’s not sorry, who lies because he doesn’t like to tell the truth.

Those are not the words of the Deep State's mouthpiece any more, rather they would be attacked by all on the left as some conspiracy theorist right-wing extremist's view that is attempting to collapse the very heart of America's democracy.

But, it gets better. Later that year, The Atlantic produced a timeline of all the lies Brennan had told, concluding that he had used "false information" to his own ends...

" The report by the agency’s inspector general also found that C.I.A. officers read the emails of the Senate investigators and sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department based on false information."

Sounds familiar (cough FISA cough).

We will give the last word to The Guardian from 2014 (which appears quite different in tone to The Guardian from 2019):

"Lest we forget, Brennan’s most recent false statement is not his first James Clapper-esque experiment in misinformation. The nation’s top spy is, in fact, a proficient and skilled liar... ...The National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency have been allowed to lie brazenly to Congress, the courts and the public for far too long. It’s far past time for the Obama administration to bring a little accountability to the intelligence community. It’s time for Barack Obama to fire John Brennan."

Sadly, for the increasingly divided state of America, Obama did not.