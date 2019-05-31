11 Killed In Shooting At Virginia Beach Municipal Center; Suspect Confirmed Dead

The chief of police in Virginia Beach, Virginia has confirmed that 11 people have been killed and at least 6 hospitalized after a shooting in a local municipal center.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

Police Chief James Cervera told reporters during a Friday night press conference that the shooting took place in building 2 of the local Virginia Beach municipal center, which is the operations center for the local public works department. The building is part of a large complex with more than 30 buildings. Police had said earlier that the shooter was in custody, by Cervera told reporters during a press conference that the shooter had died. Police said the shooter wasn't included in the tally of victims.

One of the individuals shot by the suspect was a Virginia Beach police officer, and he was saved by his vest. Police have established an assistance center for employees who worked at the building where the shooting took place.

Shortly after 4 pm, the suspect, a longtime and current public utilities employee, entered Building 2 and began indiscriminately firing on the victims. Officers responded and "engaged with the victims."

Cervera released few details about the shooter, and no information about the motivation. Gov Ralph Northam is headed to the scene, and another press conference has been scheduled for later Friday. Names of the victims haven't been released since police are still in the process of contacting family.

"Right now, we have more questions than we have answers," Cervera said.

Local police are being assisted by the FBI, DHS and the Virginia State Police in processing the scene.