Trump Calls For AT&T Boycott To Force "Big Changes" At CNN

President Trump and his family might be about to meet Queen Elizabeth II for a historic state visit, but despite the momentous occasion, the president's mind appears elsewhere, as he has been tweeting at a constant clip since landing in the UK a few hours ago.

In one string of tweets, the president lamented the fact that CNN - which just announced a round of layoffs at its London office - "is the primary source of news available from the US. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off."

Trump described the coverage as "all negative & so much Fake News, very bad for US. Big ratings drop."

Then he asked: "Why doesn't owner @ATT do something?," before exhorting Americans to boycott AT&T to force the company, which recently bought CNN owner Time Warner in a deal that was aggressively opposed by the Trump DoJ, to make "big changes" at the cable news channel.

"When the world watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of the USA. Sad!"

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump's favorite network, Fox News, isn't widely available in the UK, and British Sky Television - which was once controlled by the Murdoch family (as are the tabloid "The Sun" and the broadsheet "Times of London"), who still control Fox News - was recently taken over by Comcast after the company outbid the Murdochs. Rupert Murdoch, the family patriarch, founded the pay-TV channel in London back in the late 1980s.