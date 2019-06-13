Jordan Peterson Close To Launching "Anti-Censorship" Social Media Platform

Psychologist and author Jordan B. Peterson announced this week that progress on Thinkspot, his subscription-based "anti-censorship" social media platform, has the project closer to launch.

Peterson and his team are beta testing the product, which he calls “an intellectual playground for censorship-free discourse”, according to the Washington Times. It comes at a time when social media sites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Pinterest have been accused of arbitrarily enforcing vague terms of service and overreaching in their left-wing biased policing of their respective platforms.

“Announcing Thinkspot: a new online communication platform (as promised post-Patreon),” Peterson wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

Recall, just days ago, we reported that documents leaked to Project Veritas by a Pinterest insider reveal that the San Francisco-based social media company has blocked links from Zero Hedge and several conservative or religious-based websites - adding them to a 'porn domain block list' originally intended to keep the platform free of sexually explicit material.

Peterson began to take a stand against social media when YouTuber Carl Benjamin, aka Sargon of Akkad, was removed from Patreon in December 2018. Benjamin's "infraction" came as a result of him actually mocking his racist critics on another platform by using a racial epithet.

On the June 9 Joe Rogan podcast, Peterson describes platform by saying: “Once you’re on our platform we won’t take you down unless we’re ordered to by a US court of law.”

Peterson's fans were ecstatic, leaving comments like:

This is fantastic news and a testament of [sic] the power of the free market to balance things out! Amazing, and truly looking forward to signing up to Thinkspot!”

“This is great news! Alternative free speech platforms are the only way forward so we no longer have to trudge through the mires of increasing corporate censorship.”

“I can already see the media hit pieces lining up and the payment processing companies putting together their press releases.”

“This is what the social scene on the internet needs. Some strict competition to the usual social sites and their censorship garbage. And if it’s backed and headed up by Peterson makes it all the more engaging.”

We will certainly keep an eye out for when the product is launched.