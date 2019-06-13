Trump Says Sarah Sanders To Leave White House, "Done Incredible Job"

Having faced the fake news day in and day out (though the usual press briefings have become a thing of the past), it would appear Sarah Huckabee Sanders has finally had enough.

President Trump tweeted this afternoon that "After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas."

Adding that he "hopes she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic."

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer as press secretary at the White House in July 2017.

CNN reports that in private conversations in recent weeks, Sanders has floated running for governor in her home state of Arkansas, according to two people familiar with the talks. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was re-elected just last year, so unless he steps down early - or is appointed to something - the governor's office in Little Rock isn't open until January 2023.

She has told colleagues and friends that she thinks running for office would be a good next move for her, instead of taking a television job upon her departure.

No news yet as to who will be her replacement. Hope Hicks?