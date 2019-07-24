Mueller Goes In For Round Two In Front Of House Intelligence Committee

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 15:00

Round two of Robert Mueller's congressional testimony is now underway, watch below:

Of note, Mueller started off by amending an earlier statement agreeing with Rep. Ted Lieu's assertion that President Trump wasn't charged "because of the OLC opinion" that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

***

Round one of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony is complete, and by many accounts it was an unmitigated disaster. In addition to contradicting himselfMueller appeared to be unfamiliar with his own report throughout the entire round of questioning. 

In short, Mueller didn't just appear not to know his own report - he came off as incompetent.

At one point Mueller couldn't remember which president appointed him: 

Mueller will appear next before the House Intelligence Committee. Get the popcorn...

***

Update: After a mostly milquetoast morning of questions that Mueller could barely answer, Rep. Jim Jordan provided perhaps the most noteworthy exchange of the morning with Mueller - zeroing in on why the special counsel's office did not charge professor Joseph Mifsud - who planted the entire 'Russian dirt' rumor with Trump aide George Papadopoulos, subsequently kicking off the entire FBI investigation. 

Watch: 

***

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before two Congressional committees today, offering his first public testimony since submitting his 448-page report on the 2016 US election. Testimony is scheduled to begin in the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by the smaller House Intelligence Committee from noon to 2 p.m. 

Mueller is expected follow guidance from the Justice Department and stick to the 'four corners' of his report, and he has made clear that he won't answer hypothetical questions. That said, as a private citizen there is nothing stopping Mueller from answering questions outside the report. 

In an 11th hour arrangement, Mueller will be joined by his chief-of-staff, Aaron Zebley. 

What to watch for

House Democrats - looking for anything they can use to launch an impeachment, will undoubtedly focus on having Mueller refute President Trump's oft-repeated "no collusion, no obstruction" claim. While the Mueller report did not find evidence of collusion, he left the question of obstruction to Attorney General William Barr and former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein - who found no collusion. 

The Mueller report contains at least 10 alleged acts by Trump that could constitute obstruction of his investigation, which Democrats will likely push for him to elaborate on. 

Mueller may provide fresh momentum for congressional Democrats to open proceedings to impeach the president. Impeachment is an option that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted so far because of her belief it would prove futile, and politically damaging to her party, unless dramatic new evidence emerges that would lead to Trump’s removal from office by the Republican-controlled Senate. -Bloomberg

Republicans, meanwhile, will likely focus on the origins of the Russia investigation - as well as the anti-Trump text messages exchanged between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were key investigators of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. GOP House members will also likely ask about the so-called Steele dossier which contains salacious and unverified allegations about President Trump and his aides. 

