Twitter Briefly Bans Scaramucci For Calling Trump "Fattest President Since Taft"

Now that the BFF affair between President Trump and former communications director Anthony Scaramucci clearly over, Trump appears to be getting the best of Scaramucci from a social media standpoint at least for now according to the Daily Mail.

Scaramucci found himself briefly suspended from Twitter on Friday after he posted an insult about the President's weight, calling him “the fattest president since William Howard Taft.”

And while Twitter is famously littered with users that take every opportunity to insult President Trump on any possible occasion, this time the platform sought to make an example out of Scaramucci.

The comment comes in response to a video where President Trump taunts a person who believes to be an overweight protester during a recent New Hampshire rally, saying: "That guy's got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising."

Scaramucci said of his Twitter suspension: "I think it is related to 'fat shaming' President Trump. I should have said he is the largest proportioned President since William Howard Taft. My bad."

Scaramucci was famously fired after just 11 days as White House communications director. He lost his job after launching into a rant about his coworkers during a magazine interview.

Ironically, it turned out that the person Trump berated for his weight actually turned out to be one of his supporters, and not a protester. The supporter was following a thinner protester down the stairs as he was escorted from the arena. The Trump supporter laughed it off: "He didn't see me ripping the signs away from those three people that were sitting near us, and they were trying to cause a ruckus, and they jumped up and they started yelling stuff, that I don't even care what they were yelling about."

"Everything's good! I love the guy! He's the best thing that ever happened to this country!" the corpulent Trump supporter concluded.

Here is the video of Trump telling a rally protester that he has a "serious weight problem":



