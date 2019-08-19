It's Official: Trump Makes First Demand For Fed To Restart QE, Urges 100bps Rate Cut

One week ago, when we discussed that as a result of the accelerated rebuild of cash by the US Treasury, first Bank of America, then JPMorgan suggested that the Fed may be forced to restart QE soon as a result of the upcoming sharp drop in liquidity, we said that "apparently this is something that the Fed, which until recently was engaging in additional liquidity draining via QT, was unaware about, and since a return of QE - something that Trump has yet to demand - would cause all sorts of political problems and demand lengthy congressional explanations."

Fast forward to today, when what we expected would happen, happened as Trump made his first official demand for "some quantitative easing" (even if Congress may choose to eventually stay out of this as both political parties are now desperate for the Fed to resume monetizing the US deficit on the road to helicopter money, i.e. MMT).

To wit, despite the "strongest economy in the world," it appears President Trump is not satisfied.

"Our Economy is very strong, despite the horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell and the Fed, but the Democrats are trying to “will” the Economy to be bad for purposes of the 2020 Election. Very Selfish! Our dollar is so strong that it is sadly hurting other parts of the world..."

And for the first time, Trump also called for more QE...

"The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well. If that happened, our Economy would be even better, and the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone!"

The result - a sharp drop in the 10Y yields...

... while the stock market hit new intraday highs...

... and the 2nd biggest short-squeeze of the year did not hurt either:

Certainly piling more pressure on Powell to offer up any number of momentum igniting strawmen at this week's Jackson Hole speech.

Which is amusing considering that not that long ago, the same Trump warned that the Fed's reckless policies need to be stopped or "we will face record inflation"...