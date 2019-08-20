Big Govt 'Energy Nanny State' Tells Americans: Set Thermostat To 82 Degrees When Sleeping

Via The Conservative Treehouse,

Fresh from the same Dept. of Energy and EPA that gave us: toilets that don’t flush; light bulbs that don’t light; dishwashers that don’t wash; plant-based fuel that burns like carrots; and paper straws that dissolve in liquid...

Now we get this:

[…] Energy Star, the federal program from the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, said the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home. When you’re at work or away, the program recommends setting it at 85 degrees. When you’re sleeping, Energy Star said to set the thermostat at 82 degrees. (link)

Setting the thermostat at 82° at night is well recognized grounds for divorce. I swear these administrative state progressives are going to have us force-fed sustainable algae cakes if this keeps up.

Some journalist-type person published these new cooling standards on twitter, and the responses are quite funny.

“I see we’ve decided to give up on sleeping. Or going home for that matter. Or having pets that aren’t native to the rain forest.” (link) “I’ve already embraced a dying Earth, so I keep my central air between 67-72 at all times.” (link) “I’d be laying there making a giant sweat angel in my bed” (link) “New report shows these as the recommended temps for smelling like an onion.” (link) “I have no idea how my ancestors survived deserts. If the thermostat in my house showed a number that started with an 8 I would call the police” (link)

But seriously... given the track record for current energy efficient standards and how they end up being actually applied to life (toilets, dishwashers, lightbulbs etc.) it’s darned frightening to think the Feds believe 78° (when home), 85° (when away) and 82° (when sleeping) is a reasonable cooling standard.

Insta-misery; aka living in hell.

Watch out California... Pretty soon you might not have options when the proletariat mandates the installation of compliance regulators inside the A/C system.