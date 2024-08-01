Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

A lot of people seem to think that the summer of 2024 is a time to party, but the truth is that this is a time when they should be feverishly preparing for the extremely chaotic times that are ahead of us. I just don’t know what it is going to take for people to wake up and realize how late it is. Donald Trump got shot and that shook people up for a few days, but that didn’t last for long. Then there was a soft coup in the Democratic Party, and that got people fired up for a little bit, but that quickly faded. Of course there is a small minority that is awake and that understands that we are living in truly historic times, but the vast majority of the population appears to be clueless.

The following are 5 reasons why you should be prepping like crazy right now…

#1 As I have been warning for a long time, the results of the election in November will unleash a flood of negative emotion. Whichever side loses is going to have a massive temper tantrum, and there is a very high risk that we could see widespread violence. In fact, one recent survey actually discovered that 41 percent of Americans believe that it is likely that there will be a “civil war” within the next five years…

The possibility that America could face another civil war soon is not too far-fetched for a lot of voters. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 41% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the United States is likely to experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years, including 16% who consider such a scenario Very Likely. Forty-nine percent (49%) don’t think another civil war is likely in the next five years, including 20% who say it’s Not At All Likely. Another 10% are not sure.

#2 Armed conflicts are raging all over the globe. The war in Ukraine continues to intensify, China has been threatening Taiwan, and the war in the Middle East could potentially escalate to an apocalyptic level by the end of this calendar year. Meanwhile, riots, revolutions and civil unrest are erupting everywhere you look. For example, it appears that Venezuela is right on the verge of erupting in flames…

Venezuela has been engulfed by violent riots as opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia announced he has proof he won Sunday’s disputed election hours after President Nicolas Maduro claimed he’d secured a third term in power. Thousands of enraged protesters flooded the streets of the capital and several other cities, chanting ‘Freedom, freedom!’ and ‘This government is going to fall!’ as they set fire to tyres and rubbish and organised barricades to block police vehicles. Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowds but were forced to recoil from Molotov cocktails and rocks hurled by the oncoming demonstrators, many of whom carried Venezuelan flags.

#3 The world is facing a long-term food crisis that isn’t going to go away. Global supplies of food are getting tighter and tighter, and the UN is reporting that hundreds of millions of people did not have enough food to eat last year…

Around 733 million people faced hunger in 2023, equivalent to one in eleven people globally and one in five in Africa, according to the latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report published today by five United Nations specialized agencies.

#4 Many health experts are warning that it is just a matter of time before the next great global pandemic hits us. A lot of people are keeping a very close eye on the bird flu, but I am also very concerned about the frightening outbreaks of Mpox that we have been witnessing in Africa. According to the BBC, the Central African Republic is “the latest country in the region to declare an outbreak of the mpox virus”…

The Central African Republic has become the latest country in the region to declare an outbreak of the mpox virus. Infections have spread to the capital, Bangui, after being restricted to rural areas, health minister Pierre Somse said. He also told a local radio station that some families were hiding infected relatives due to stigma, thus increasing the risk to others.

#5 I am entirely convinced that historic natural disasters will continue to be a major theme during the second half of this year and beyond. Even here in the United States, there has been quite a bit of highly unusual shaking lately. If you can believe it, one county in Texas has actually declared a state of emergency because it has been hit by more than 100 significant earthquakes within the past week…

So many earthquakes have struck the west Texas county of Scurry in the past week – more than 100 at last count – local officials have declared a state of emergency. Scurry County Judge Dan Hicks wrote in his Friday declaration of disaster that since the first earthquake, registering magnitude 4.9, was felt the night of July 22, “damage has been found throughout Scurry County in businesses and residences.” The county’s buildings can handle a few quakes here and there, but the cumulative effects of so many small ones, punctuated by larger shaking, have become cause for concern.

Right now, we are only experiencing the very early stages of “the perfect storm” that is now upon us.

During the months and years that are ahead, things are going to get so much worse.

I highly recommend stockpiling food and supplies, because it won’t be too long before our world goes absolutely nuts.

Stocking up doesn’t have to be complicated. At this point, so many people are buying emergency food that even Costco is stocking it on their shelves…

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feed fine — because Costco has an emergency dinner kit, dubbed “the apocalypse bucket” online, that lasts 25 years. The Readywise Emergency Food Bucket, which boasts 150 freeze-dried and dehydrated meal servings, has caused a stir on social media. With an online price tag of $79.99, the bucket boasts that it’s more than just food in its product description — it says it provides “readiness in the face of uncertainty.” The bucket features 80 entrees and sides, 30 breakfast servings and 40 drink servings that just need water to prepare, for a total of 25,280 calories. The meal options range from teriyaki rice, tomato basil soup and pasta Alfredo to cheesy macaroni and apple cinnamon cereal.

The good news is that there are now millions of preppers in this country that are preparing for the apocalyptic times that are rapidly approaching.

The bad news is that the total population of the United States is 333 million.

When things finally hit the fan, most people will be completely and utterly unprepared, and that truly will be a nightmare scenario.

* * *

Michael’s new book entitled “Chaos” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.