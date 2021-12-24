All I Want For Christmas Is A Mute Button

You either love them or you hate them: With Christmas songs, there is no in-between.

But, this year, as Statista's Florian Zandt notes, fans of festive tunes can celebrate a special milestone.

Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has managed to rack up over one billion streams on Spotify, beating its competitors by a wide margin as our chart shows.

Coming in second is Wham!'s classic "Last Christmas" from 1984 with 794 million streams.

When putting into perspective the years since the release of the corresponding song, Ariana Grande might just take the cake. Even though "Santa Tell me" only places third, the song managed to accumulate 595 plays. Titles that aren't likely to challenge the dominance of Carey, Wham! and Grande make up the last four spots on the top 8, among them classics like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee from 1958 and the upbeat "Jingle Bell Rock" released in 1957 by Bobby Helms.