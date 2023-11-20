Americans Still 'Trust' Their Savings Account Most

The low-risk, low-reward nature of the savings account keeps appealing to Americans - 48 percent of whom said they had such an account in the latest installment of Statista's Consumer Insights survey.

As Statista's Kathariuna Buchholz shows in the infographic below, other types of investment or money saving setups were far less popular.

You will find more infographics at Statista

17 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 years said that they owned cryptocurrency, the same share as for equity investments like stocks or funds.

Life insurances and other insurances that act like investments by offering payouts as well as real estate ranked almost as high in the survey, at 16 and 15 percent, respectively.

A smaller fraction, 9 percent, said they had money stored in precious metals like gold.

As opposed to all the other financial products on the list, savings accounts might be filled up nicely or completely depleted - something that the survey did not determine.

However, it found that the savings account, in use by around half of Americans, wasn't as widespread as the checking account (64 percent) and the credit card (53 percent).

Furthermore, around one fifth of Americans said they had a loan in their name. Around the same share said they had a mortgage.