America's Favorite Beer Brand Is... Mexican

As Americans celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 – the anniversary of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which marked the end of Prohibition in the United States – what better way to honor this historic day than by delving deeper into the minds of U.S. beer lovers and finding out what their favorite brews are?

According to Statista Consumer Insights, Americans’ favorite beer brand is actually Mexican.

As Felic Richter reports, Corona, exclusively imported, distributed and marketed by Constellation Brands in the U.S., narrowly beats Bud Light and Budweiser – the American, not the Czech one – in terms of popularity and recent consumption.

Dutch Heineken, a true global player in terms of beer, ranks fourth ahead of Blue Moon, a Belgian-style witbier brewed by Molson Coors in Colorado.