Armed Gunman Who Robbed Two Stores, Carjacked A Vehicle Stopped By Concealed Carry Holder

It was a wild 15 minutes in Chicago last Thursday.

15 minutes was all it took for an armed robber to hold up two businesses and carjack a vehicle, before finally being confronted by a "good guy with a gun": a concealed carry holder who was legally carrying a firearm.

At about 9 PM Thursday night, the offender attempted to rob a Little Caesars by displaying a gun tucked in his waistband. He didn't have success and instead left to rob a taqueria located across the street, according to CWB Chicago.

After leaving the taqueria, the offender again flashed his gun before carjacking a driver in a 2008 silver Saturn sedan.

But then the offender made the mistake of pulling up next to a pedestrian, pulling out his gun and telling the person “give me all you got.” It turns out, the "victim" was a concealed carry holder and, instead of being robbed, pulled out his own gun and began to open fire on the offender.

The "victim" got off at least five rounds and may not have hit the offender, as nearby hospitals did not report any cases of people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The offender remains on the loose and is described as a white male between 18 and 30 years old, standing between 5'9" and 6'2" tall and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie with a mask covering the lower part of his face.

The concealed carry holder said the offender "may have been Hispanic". Anyone with information about the crimes is encouraged to contact detectives at 312-744-8263 about pattern P20-3-082.