Conference Board Claims Americans' Confidence Surged In August, Inflation Expectations Tumbled

According to The Conference Board, US Consumers saw a resurgence in confidence in August with the headline printing 103.2 vs 98.0 expectations and 95.3 in July. This is the highest print since April. Both the present situation confidence (up to 145.4 vs. 139.7 last month), and consumer confidence expectations (up to 75.1 vs. 65.6 last month) rebounded notably.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the rebound in confidence, the labor market 'loosened' to its 'weakest' since May 2021, based on the differential between "jobs plentiful" and "jobs hard to get"...

Source: Bloomberg

The Conference Board's survey shows inflation expectations tumbled in August...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, we note that The Conference Board data remains notably decoupled from UMich sentiment data...

Source: Bloomberg

That ha snot ended well for the Conference Board data in the past.