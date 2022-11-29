Conference Board Says Americans' Confidence Dipped In November, Inflation Expectations Jumped

The headline consumer confidence signal from The Conference Board was expected to worsen for the second month in a row in November and it did, sliding from 102.5 to 100.2 (weakest since July). While Expectations dropped from 77.9 to 75.4, sentiment towards the Present Situation dropped to 137.4 - its lowest since April 2021.

Source: Bloomberg

The labor market 'tightened' very modestly in November, after dropping to its 'weakest' since May 2021, based on the differential between "jobs plentiful" and "jobs hard to get"...

Source: Bloomberg

The Conference Board data remains notably decoupled from UMich sentiment data...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, we note that Inflation expectations rose to 7.2%, its second monthly increase...

Source: Bloomberg

Not a good sign for Mr.Powell.