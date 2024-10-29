Conference Board Surveys Signals Surge In Consumer Confidence In October

After plunging by the most in three years in September, analysts expected a small rebound in The Conference Board's consumer confidence in October. Instead of a small rebound, confidence exploded higher with the headline rising from 99.2 to 108.8 (vs 99.5 exp).

A measure of expectations for the next six months rose 6.3 points in October to 89.1 while a gauge of present conditions increased more than 14 points to 138...

Source: Bloomberg

This was the biggest MoM jump in Present Situation since May 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

In an odd mix - survey respondents expect higher inflation, higher bond yields, AND higher stocks...

Source: Bloomberg

At the same time, it appears The Fed's rate-cut has sparked a renewed hope to purchase a car or a home (good luck given that mortgage rates and auto loan rates are actually higher since the 50bps cut)...

Source: Bloomberg

The Board's labor market indicator showed the jobs situation improve considerably after an ugly few months...

Source: Bloomberg

Not exactly the kinds of 'bad news' that prompts more rate cuts anytime soon!?