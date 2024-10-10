Inflation Prints Hotter Than Expected After Big Fed Rate-Cut

For the 52nd straight month, core consumer prices rose on a MoM basis in September (+0.3% MoM - hotter than the 0.2% expected) - the strongest since March. That left Core CPI YoY up 3.3%, hotter than the 3.2% expected...

The headline CPI also printed hotter than expected (+0.2% MoM vs +0.1% MoM exp), with the YoY CPI up 2.4% (hotter than the 2.3% expected but lowest since Feb 2021)...

Core Services and Food costs surged in September...

Overall, headline consumer prices are up over 20% (5.1% p.a.) since the Biden-Harris admin took over, which compares to around 8% (1.97% p.a) during Trump's first term...

The so-called SuperCore CPI also increased on a YoY basis to +4.6%...

A surge in Transportation Services costs (record high auto insurance) and Medical Care Supplies lifted Super Core...

The silver lining is that shelter inflation continues to slow...

BUT... Why is the cost of auto insurance up 56% since Biden and Harris took over?

Real wages are down since the start of the Biden-Harris administration...

Finally, we note that money supply is resurgent once again, suggesting The Fed's confidence in CPI's decline may be misplaced...

Could we really replay the '70s once again?

Will that really be Powell's legacy? Or will the timing of this resurgence in inflation be perfectly timed to coincide with Trump's election victory... and offer a perfect patsy for who is to blame?