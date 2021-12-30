Continuing Jobless Claims Are Now Below Pre-COVID-Lockdown Levels

Continuing jobless claims tumbled to 1.716 million last week. That is the lowest since pre-COVID-Lockdowns in March 2020...

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, initial jobless claims slipped back below 200k (while non-seasonally-adjust claims hold around 2-month highs)...

Source: Bloomberg

New Jersey and Pennsylvania saw the biggest increase in claims while California and Texas saw the biggest drop...

The total number of Americans on some form of government dole remains at pre-COVID-Lockdown levels...

Source: Bloomberg

Seems like it's going to be hard for Powell to defend any delay in tightening off of this data.