print-icon
print-icon

Continuing Jobless Claims Jump To 3 Year Highs

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Initial jobless claims tumbled last week from 242k to 227k as the impact of Hurricane Helene starts to fade from the benefits rolls...

Source: Bloomberg

However, Hurricane Milton's impact on Florida is suddenly very evident...

...as North Carolina claims fall back...

Source: Bloomberg

However, continuing jobless claims rose to 1.897 million Americans - the highest since Nov 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

So, take your pick! Cut rates because of soaring continuing claims... or 'hold' as initial claims revert back towards multi-year lows?

0
Loading...