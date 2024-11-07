Continuing Jobless Claims Jump To 3-Year-Highs

Initial jobless claims ticked up very modestly last week with seasonally-adjusted claims hovering around 221k - not far off the lows of the year...

Source: Bloomberg

Both Florida and North Carolina (particularly affected by the major hurricanes) are returning to normal...

However, continuing claims rose to 1.892mm Americans - the highest since Nov 2021...

Is this the start of the 'unraveling' of the Biden admin 'adjustments'?