Continuing Jobless Claims Top 1.9 Million Americans - Highest In 3 Years

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell to 213k last week (from 215k) - the lowest since April 2024...

Source: Bloomberg

However, on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, claims hit a four month high.

California was by far the largest single state increase in new claims while New Jersey saw a small decline...

Meanwhile continuing jobless rose to 1.907 million Americans - the highest in three years...

Source: Bloomberg

So, take your pick - the labor market is hot (claims at 7mo lows) or very cold (cont claims at 3 year highs)?