Depressed Democrats Drag UMich Consumer Sentiment Survey To 8-Month-Lows
UMich Consumer Sentiment slumped further in July with Current Conditions plunging to their weakest since Dec 2022...
Source: Bloomberg
Confidence among Republicans picked up modestly while Democrats' sentiment slumped to its lowest since 2023...
Source: Bloomberg
Buying-Conditions crashed for everything...
Source: Bloomberg
On the bright side, inflation expectations continue to stabilize...
Source: Bloomberg
Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu noted that "continued election uncertainty is likely to generate volatility in economic attitudes in the months ahead."