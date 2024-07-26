Depressed Democrats Drag UMich Consumer Sentiment Survey To 8-Month-Lows

UMich Consumer Sentiment slumped further in July with Current Conditions plunging to their weakest since Dec 2022...

Source: Bloomberg

Confidence among Republicans picked up modestly while Democrats' sentiment slumped to its lowest since 2023...

Source: Bloomberg

Buying-Conditions crashed for everything...

Source: Bloomberg

On the bright side, inflation expectations continue to stabilize...

Source: Bloomberg

Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu noted that "continued election uncertainty is likely to generate volatility in economic attitudes in the months ahead."