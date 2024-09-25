Despite Tumbling Mortgage Rates, US New Home Sales Dropped In August
New home sales in the US tumbled 4.7% MoM in August (though slightly less than the 5.3% drop expected) after July's huge 10.3% MoM jump (revised down from +10.6%)
Source: Bloomberg
On a YoY basis, new home sales were up 9.8% (but down to 716k SAAR on the month), continuing to dramatically decouple from pending- and existing-home sales...
Source: Bloomberg
Interestingly, despite tumbling mortgage rates and soaring mortgage applications, sales dropped MoM...
Source: Bloomberg
Now, with The Fed pivoting into an easing cycle, will home prices start surging once again?
Source: Bloomberg
Have no fear, Kamala has a plan for that...