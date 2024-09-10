Elon Musk Projected To Be World's First Trillionaire By 2027, Fueled By Space Race Bets

A new report from wealth-tracking website Informa Connect forecasts that Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire by 2027. This news is likely disheartening for struggling WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who famously said in 2019 that he wanted to live forever and become the first trillionaire.

Informa Connect said that assuming Musk's wealth growth continues linearly at an annualized rate of 110%, the billionaire, worth $237 billion according to Bloomberg's wealth index, will reach the $1 trillion club by 2027.

This would mean Musk's wealth would need to quadruple in the next few years.

Here's more from the British data firm:

Who hasn't heard of Elon Musk? He's the founder of the rapidly growing automotive company Tesla, the manufacturer of advanced rockets and spacecraft, SpaceX, and the person you can thank (or blame) for Twitter's rebranding to X. With a net worth of $195 B, growing at an average rate of 109.88% every year, Elon Musk is the clear favorite to become the first trillionaire by 2027.

Much of Musk's wealth has been derived from Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle space. The next leg up in wealth for Trump's most prominent supporter is the space race and how his company, SpaceX, dominates rocket launches and space internet. Bloomberg reported in June that SpaceX was valued at around $210 billion. We have noted numerous times that SpaceX's Starlink could be nearing an initial public offering, this would unlock even more wealth for the billionaire.

Back to Neumann. It's unclear what he is up to now following WeWork's implosion.