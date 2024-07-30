Here's How Many Hours Europeans Work Each Week

There’s an old joke: are you working hard, or hardly working?

“Hard work” is difficult to measure, but it is possible to know who’s working the longest.

This heatmap, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, visualizes the average hours Europeans work each week by country, as sourced from Eurostat’s Labor Force Survey (2023).

The dataset covers employed persons aged 20–64 in a “main occupation” and includes full and part time work.

The Balkans Work the Longest in Europe

Less wealthy countries of Europe (by per capita GDP) tend to have longer work weeks. For example, people in the Balkans—including Türkiye, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Greece, and Romania—all put in an average of 40+ hours a week at their main jobs.

Rank Country Average Weekly

Hours Worked (2023) 1 🇹🇷 Türkiye 44 2 🇷🇸 Serbia 42 3 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 41 4 🇬🇷 Greece 40 5 🇷🇴 Romania 40 6 🇵🇱 Poland 39 7 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 39 8 🇨🇾 Cyprus 39 9 🇱🇻 Latvia 38 10 🇱🇹 Lithuania 38 11 🇭🇷 Croatia 38 12 🇸🇮 Slovenia 38 13 🇨🇿 Czechia 38 14 🇭🇺 Hungary 38 15 🇵🇹 Portugal 38 16 🇸🇰 Slovakia 38 17 🇲🇹 Malta 37 18 🇪🇪 Estonia 36 19 🇪🇸 Spain 36 20 🇮🇸 Iceland 36 21 🇨🇭 Switzerland 36 22 🇮🇹 Italy 36 23 🇫🇷 France 36 24 🇸🇪 Sweden 36 25 🇮🇪 Ireland 36 26 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 35 27 🇧🇪 Belgium 35 28 🇫🇮 Finland 35 29 🇩🇰 Denmark 34 30 🇩🇪 Germany 34 31 🇳🇴 Norway 34 32 🇦🇹 Austria 34 33 🇳🇱 Netherlands 32 N/A 🇪🇺 EU (2020) 36

Note: Figures rounded.

In contrast, those in the Netherlands work 32 hours per week on average. This disparity between Eastern and Western Europe is not new. Data from 2008 reflects largely the same trends.

Another find in the Labor Force Survey is how weekly working hours differ by occupation. Those in agriculture, forestry, and fishery have the longest workweeks (44 hours).

Rank Occupation Average Weekly Hours Worked (2023) 1 🌾 Agricultural, forestry & fishery 44 2 💼 Managers 42 3 🪖 Armed forces 40 4 🔧 Trades 38 5 🏭 Plant and machinery operators 38 6 🔬 Technicians 35 7 👩‍🏫 Professionals 35 8 🛎️ Service and sales 34 9 🖇️ Clerical support 33 10 🔤 Elementary occupations 31

Note: Figures rounded. Occupational average work hours accessible when customizing filters in source dataset.

When cross-referencing both datasets, some correlations emerge. For example, in Türkiye and Serbia, the two longest-working nations in Europe, nearly 20% of the workforce is employed in agriculture.

Similarly, Bosnia (3rd) and Romania (5th) also have roughly the same distribution (20%) of the workforce in agriculture.

Meanwhile, Greece’s average hours are about to go up: the government has introduced a six-day workweek for certain industries, in a bid to boost productivity.