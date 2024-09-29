How American Tech Workers Feel About Joining A Union

American tech workers, along with lawyers and accountants, have some of the lowest rates of union membership in the country.

But in the last few years of ballooning layoffs, sentiments may be changing.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, shows the percentage of U.S. tech employees that would join a union if their company had access to one.

Data is sourced from Blind, which conducted an online survey of 1,901 verified tech professionals.

Which Tech Company Employees Are Likely to Join a Union?

Amongst the companies, union support appears to be highest at Intuit (financial software), General Motors, and Oracle (enterprise software).

Company Name Likely Unlikely 💼 Intuit 94% 6% 🚗 General Motors 92% 8% 🖥️ Oracle 85% 15% 💻 Atlassian 85% 15% 🎨 Adobe 83% 17% 📶 Qualcomm 83% 17% 🔗 LinkedIn 82% 18% 💽 Dell 79% 21% 🏦 Capital One 78% 22% 🌐 Cisco 77% 23% 📱 ByteDance 75% 25% 🔧 Intel Corporation 74% 26% 📊 Splunk 73% 27% 🟦 Block 73% 27% 💳 Visa 73% 27% 💸 Stripe 73% 27% ☁️ Salesforce 72% 28% 🎮 NVIDIA 71% 29% 🛒 Amazon 70% 30% 🧑‍💼 Indeed.com 70% 30% 🏦 PayPal 69% 31% 👗 Nordstrom 69% 31% 🏢 Meta 67% 33% 🖥️ ServiceNow 64% 36% 🚗 Uber 64% 36% 🖥️ Microsoft 63% 37% 🛍️ Walmart 60% 40% 👻 Snap 58% 42% 🚙 Rivian Automotive 58% 42% 📝 DocuSign 55% 45% 🏦 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 50% 50% 🍏 Apple 47% 53% 🚗 Tesla Motors 45% 55% 🔍 Google 40% 60% 📊 Survey Average 67% 33%

On the other hand, Tesla, DocuSign, and Google employees have the least desire to join a union.

As it happens, over a thousand workers in North America already belong to the Alphabet Workers Union, which represents employees at Google and other subsidiaries like Waymo.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been involved in several controversies regarding unions. For example, in May 2024, a U.S. labor agency accused by Tesla of discouraging workers from creating a union at its Buffalo, NY plant.

However, on average 67% of those polled in the Blind survey said they were likely to join a union and 73% said that unions “mostly helped.”

When Blind asked tech workers why the industry’s union membership rate is so low compared to other jobs, the general sentiment indicated that tech employees are already well compensated for their jobs, without needing collective bargaining.

The tech sector might be poised for an upswing after Federal Reserve’s first big rate cut. Check out How Sectors Perform After Rate Cuts to see where else gains are made.