How Much Does A Bottle Of Water Cost?

Buying bottled water is a luxury that not everyone in the world can afford.

Statista's Anna Fleck reports that a 1.5-liter bottle of water from a local brand costs an average of $0.70 globally, according to 92 countries analyzed in September 2022 by the website GlobalProductPrices.com.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Australia and the Philippines are the markets where bottled water is the most expensive, at US$2.02 per bottle.

Singapore, Uruguay, Puerto Rico and Norway also have some of the highest prices, with between US$1.59 and US$1.74 per 1.5 liters of bottled water.

On the other hand, countries such as Egypt and Tunisia have the lowest prices, at $0.14 and $0.20, respectively.

In Iran and Bangladesh, a bottle of water is also available for less than $0.25.