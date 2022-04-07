How Much Living Space Does $1,500/Mth Get You In The US?

A RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data has revealed the U.S. city where renters get the most space on average for a monthly outlay of $1,500.

Wichita, Kansas offers the most square feet of real estate, at 1,597.

The city, with a population around the 400,000 mark, is accompanied in this part of the ranking by places like Oklahoma City (1,431) and El Paso, Texas (1,305).

On the other end of the scale, the New York borough of Manhattan would yield the least space for renters in 2022 - a small but still very livable 262 square feet.

If it has to be NYC, Brooklyn may be a slightly better option with 357.

The west coast is also in a similar league - San Francisco would offer an average of 345 and Los Angeles 454.

Read more here...