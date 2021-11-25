How & Why Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving In 2021

For most Americans, Thanksgiving is all about the family. And, as Statista's Felix Richter notes, after last year’s celebrations were subdued if not canceled due to COVID-19, the anticipation for this year’s celebration resonates throughout the country.

According to data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, 74 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with family this year, compared to just 18 percent who will cut the Turkey with friends instead.

When asked what Thanksgiving is all about, spending time with family is also among the most common answers, shortly behind simply being thankful.