Inflation Hits The English Breakfast Hard

The good old English breakfast, while contrary to popular opinion outside of the country not eaten every day, is a pleasure that many families may need to cut down on during the current inflation crisis.

However, as Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, while UK inflation (CPI) is currently at 10.4 percent, the average annual increase in prices in February 2023 for key ingredients of the meal was 22.4 percent.

Most heavily affected is milk, bread and eggs, with price increases of between 33 and 43 percent.

Arguably, you could do without these ingredients if push comes to shove, but what about the essential elements like bacon and sausages? Here, costs have gone up by 20 and 19 percent, respectively.

Unfortunately for purists, the Office for National Statistics doesn't have data for baked beans.