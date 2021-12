Initial jobless claims rose from a 53-year low at 194k to 222k last week...

Source: Bloomberg

The total number of Americans on some form of government dole remains above 2 million...

The only cohort that saw an increase in overall claims was 'Regular State'...

Virginia and Texas saw the biggest drop in claims last week. North Carolina the biggest jump...

So claims are hovering at their lowest in 5 decades... yeah, maybe it's time to taper.