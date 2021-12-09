Initial Jobless Claims Crash To Lowest In 52 Years

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time tumbled last week to 184k (considerably better than the 220k expected).lowest since September 1969

And the total number of Americans on some form of government dole has fallen back below 2 million...

Considering we have never seen a wider gap between job openings and the jobless, this should not be surprising...

Still think we should be at ZIRP and still be buying billions in bonds every month!!