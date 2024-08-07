Latin America And Southern Europe Are Global Beer Hotspots

While many countries have their own special days to celebrate beer, one of the oldest alcoholic beverages known to humankind, International Beer Day is aimed at beer drinkers everywhere.

Every first Friday in August, special events are held in bars and pubs around the world. According to Statista data, some countries' inhabitants might be more prone to celebrate than others.

As Statista's Florian Zandt reports, a recent Statista Consumer Insight survey shows that most Latin American countries exhibit a share of between 41 and 53 percent of regular beer drinkers. Mexico tops the list with 53 percent of survey participants of legal drinking age regularly consuming alcoholic drinks usually made with malted barley, hops, water and yeast. Coming in second and third are Greece and Spain with 52 and 51 percent, respectively. With Italy at 47 and Portugal at 37 percent, the survey suggests that Southern Europe also has a propensity for regular beer consumption.

You will find more infographics at Statista

In Asia, where many of the world's leading breweries are located, the share of regular beer drinkers is lower. China and South Korea are tied for first place in the region with 41 percent, followed by Thailand with 38, Hong Kong with 36 and Taiwan with 31 percent.

Malaysia and Indonesia exhibit a share of only 16 and 10 percent of respondents who regularly drink beer, which is tied to religious practices. Both countries have a majority of residents adhering to the Islamic faith, where alcohol is considered haram or forbidden.

Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, countries with which many popular beer brands and varieties like wheat beer or Guinness are associated, are closer to the 48-country average of 35 percent.

In all three countries, a third of respondents of legal drinking age said they regularly consumer beer.