Luxembourg Has The Highest Average Salaries In The World, Mexico Not So Much...

There are many reasons for why salaries vary between countries: economic development, cost of living, labor laws, and a variety of other factors. Because of these variables, it can be difficult to gauge the general level of income around the world.

With this in mind, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the average annual salaries of 30 OECD countries, adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP). This means that the values listed have taken into account the differences in cost of living and inflation between countries.

Data and Key Takeaways

This data was sourced from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), an international organization that promotes policies to improve economic and social well-being. It has 38 member countries, though in this instance, data for all of them was not available.

Rank Country Average Annual Salary

(USD, PPP adjusted) 1 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 78,310 2 🇺🇸 U.S. 77,463 3 🇨🇭 Switzerland 72,993 4 🇧🇪 Belgium 64,848 5 🇩🇰 Denmark 64,127 6 🇦🇹 Austria 63,802 7 🇳🇱 Netherlands 63,225 8 🇦🇺 Australia 59,408 9 🇨🇦 Canada 59,050 10 🇩🇪 Germany 58,940 11 🇬🇧 UK 53,985 12 🇳🇴 Norway 53,756 13 🇫🇷 France 52,764 14 🇮🇪 Ireland 52,243 15 🇫🇮 Finland 51,836 16 🇸🇪 Sweden 50,407 17 🇰🇷 South Korea 48,922 18 🇸🇮 Slovenia 47,204 19 🇮🇹 Italy 44,893 20 🇮🇱 Israel 44,156 21 🇪🇸 Spain 42,859 22 🇯🇵 Japan 41,509 23 🇵🇱 Poland 36,897 24 🇪🇪 Estonia 34,705 25 🇨🇿 Czechia 33,476 26 🇵🇹 Portugal 31,922 27 🇭🇺 Hungary 28,475 28 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic 26,263 29 🇬🇷 Greece 25,979 30 🇲🇽 Mexico 16,685

From this dataset we can see that Luxembourg, the U.S., and Switzerland offer the highest average annual salaries.

All three of these countries are highly developed economies with well-established service sectors, which typically lead to more high-paying jobs. The cost of living in these countries is also relatively high, necessitating higher wages to maintain a standard quality of life.

At the other end of this ranking, Mexico and Greece have the lowest average salaries. In Mexico’s case, the country’s economy has a large portion of lower-wage jobs, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.

Greece, on the other hand, has struggled with consistently high unemployment since the 2008 global financial crisis. This puts downward pressure on wages because there is a surplus of labor.

If you enjoy graphics like these, check out Visualized: The Most (and Least) Expensive Cities to Live In.